Strs Ohio Sells 5,100 Shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in TPI Composites were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TPIC. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 107.3% in the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 81,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 42,310 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 24.1% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 25,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 5,017 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in TPI Composites during the first quarter worth $71,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in TPI Composites during the first quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in TPI Composites by 63.1% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 15,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 6,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TPIC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating and set a $16.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TPI Composites from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of TPI Composites to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.55.

TPI Composites Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TPIC opened at $9.56 on Thursday. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $35.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.24 and its 200-day moving average is $14.10. The company has a market capitalization of $356.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.72.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $452.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.35 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 8.16% and a negative return on equity of 77.45%. Equities research analysts predict that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Bam Partners Trust sold 3,963,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $74,710,391.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TPI Composites Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

