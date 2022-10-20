Strs Ohio Sells 6,700 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ASO. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter valued at $1,385,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter valued at $2,408,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 139.6% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the period. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ASO. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Wedbush increased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.70.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

ASO opened at $43.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.57. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $51.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.23. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 44.64% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is 4.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 112,000 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $5,427,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,422,839.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

(Get Rating)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

Featured Articles

