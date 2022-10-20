Strs Ohio Sells 7,600 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Sonos were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Sonos by 71.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sonos during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonos during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Sonos during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Sonos by 2,100.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sonos Trading Down 2.8 %

Sonos stock opened at $14.29 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.48. Sonos, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $35.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Sonos

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SONO shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Sonos from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sonos from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Sonos to $29.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

