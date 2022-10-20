Strs Ohio Takes Position in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 26.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,699,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,467,000 after buying an additional 350,315 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 29.5% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,517,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,690,000 after buying an additional 345,344 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 16.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,627,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,783,000 after buying an additional 235,177 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Dril-Quip by 20.2% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,148,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,895,000 after purchasing an additional 193,352 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Dril-Quip by 114.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 270,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,098,000 after purchasing an additional 144,274 shares during the period. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

In other news, VP James C. Webster sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $41,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,741. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Bird sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total value of $51,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,004,263.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP James C. Webster sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $41,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,741. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DRQ stock opened at $22.70 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.23. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a one year low of $18.17 and a one year high of $41.23. The stock has a market cap of $780.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 1.18.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $93.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.88 million. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 26.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. Dril-Quip’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

