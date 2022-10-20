Strs Ohio Trims Stock Holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 66.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Exponent were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPO. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 77,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,059,000 after buying an additional 6,072 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 31,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after buying an additional 8,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Exponent in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

Exponent Stock Down 0.6 %

In related news, insider Sally Shepard sold 3,234 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $323,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 3,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $296,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,912,011.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Sally Shepard sold 3,234 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $323,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,002 shares in the company, valued at $2,100,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,743 shares of company stock worth $1,173,117. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exponent stock opened at $89.89 on Thursday. Exponent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.97 and a twelve month high of $127.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 47.56 and a beta of 0.61.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Exponent had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 20.53%. The firm had revenue of $130.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Exponent’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Exponent Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Exponent’s payout ratio is 50.79%.

About Exponent

(Get Rating)

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

See Also

