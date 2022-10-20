Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 690 Shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in QuidelOrtho by 13.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in QuidelOrtho in the first quarter worth about $5,101,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in QuidelOrtho in the first quarter worth about $620,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in QuidelOrtho by 13.8% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 78,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,783,000 after purchasing an additional 9,495 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in QuidelOrtho by 1,110.7% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QuidelOrtho alerts:

QuidelOrtho Price Performance

Shares of QDEL opened at $77.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.55. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 52-week low of $66.88 and a 52-week high of $180.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QuidelOrtho ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($1.45). QuidelOrtho had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 42.55%. The business had revenue of $613.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.53 million. Sell-side analysts predict that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded QuidelOrtho from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QuidelOrtho presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

QuidelOrtho Profile

(Get Rating)

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies across the continuum of healthcare testing needs. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QDEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QuidelOrtho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuidelOrtho and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.