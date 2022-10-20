Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires New Position in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 40,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Marqeta by 20.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,321,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,933,000 after buying an additional 565,935 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Marqeta in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,154,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Marqeta by 18.4% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Marqeta by 0.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 438,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Marqeta in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MQ shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Marqeta to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Marqeta from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Marqeta from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wedbush began coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Marqeta from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marqeta currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.66.

MQ opened at $6.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.06 and a beta of 2.23. Marqeta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $37.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.89.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.14 million. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 12.07% and a negative net margin of 29.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

