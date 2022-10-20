Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires New Shares in Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 22,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in Olaplex by 76.3% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 342,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,832,000 after buying an additional 148,243 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Olaplex during the second quarter worth $4,566,000. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new position in Olaplex during the second quarter worth $7,817,000. Renaissance Capital LLC increased its position in Olaplex by 121.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 56,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 30,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Olaplex by 71.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 920,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,386,000 after buying an additional 384,995 shares in the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OLPX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Olaplex from $25.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Olaplex from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut Olaplex from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their price objective on Olaplex from $22.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Olaplex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.12.

Olaplex Trading Down 56.7 %

Shares of OLPX opened at $4.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion and a PE ratio of 10.60. Olaplex Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.14 and a 12 month high of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $210.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.34 million. Olaplex had a return on equity of 59.00% and a net margin of 38.00%. Equities analysts forecast that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Olaplex Profile

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

