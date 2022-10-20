Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 31,100 Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 31,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGR. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vector Group by 54.5% in the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in Vector Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in Vector Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Vector Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Vector Group by 46.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VGR opened at $9.47 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.65 and its 200-day moving average is $10.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.99. Vector Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $17.39.

Vector Group ( NYSE:VGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.09). Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $387.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.70 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.45%. Vector Group’s payout ratio is 74.77%.

In related news, Director Ronald J. Bernstein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total transaction of $105,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,630 shares in the company, valued at $555,246.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vector Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

