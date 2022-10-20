Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,318 McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 3.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 8.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 9.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 21.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McGrath RentCorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of MGRC opened at $85.28 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.40. McGrath RentCorp has a 12-month low of $70.09 and a 12-month high of $91.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.28. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.69 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McGrath RentCorp will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.08%.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

