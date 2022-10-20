Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,318 McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 1st quarter worth $168,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. 82.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McGrath RentCorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:MGRC opened at $85.28 on Thursday. McGrath RentCorp has a fifty-two week low of $70.09 and a fifty-two week high of $91.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.40.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.69 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that McGrath RentCorp will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is 46.08%.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

