Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,800 Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DEN. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Denbury in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Denbury in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Denbury by 8.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Denbury in the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury during the first quarter worth approximately $294,000.

Shares of DEN opened at $96.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.89. Denbury Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.59 and a 12-month high of $104.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.64.

Denbury ( NYSE:DEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $482.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.55 million. Denbury had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Denbury Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Denbury in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Denbury from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.75.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

