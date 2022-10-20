Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 38,193 Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 38,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AHT. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the second quarter worth about $96,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 25.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the first quarter worth about $137,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 11.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the first quarter worth about $230,000. 42.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of AHT stock opened at $7.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.72. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $16.41. The company has a market capitalization of $265.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.06.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.52. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

