Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMC. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Honda Motor by 32.7% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 36,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 9,087 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Honda Motor by 4.4% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 32,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Honda Motor by 24.0% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 79,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 15,441 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Honda Motor by 5.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the first quarter worth about $51,000. 5.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HMC opened at $21.77 on Thursday. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $21.53 and a twelve month high of $32.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.09. The company has a market cap of $37.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.74.

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). Honda Motor had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $29.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.91 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Honda Motor from $30.83 to $31.51 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life Creation and Other Businesses.

