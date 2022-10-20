Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Murphy USA by 96.3% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Murphy USA during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Murphy USA by 20.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Murphy USA by 110.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Murphy USA during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MUSA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Murphy USA

Murphy USA Price Performance

In other Murphy USA news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 50,000 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.48, for a total transaction of $14,274,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 463,524 shares in the company, valued at $132,326,831.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Murphy USA news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 50,000 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.48, for a total transaction of $14,274,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 463,524 shares in the company, valued at $132,326,831.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 1,121 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total transaction of $327,814.03. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,263,155.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MUSA stock opened at $282.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $284.97 and a 200-day moving average of $259.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.74 and a 12 month high of $303.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.87.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.35 by $2.18. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 68.86%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.79 earnings per share. Murphy USA’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 25.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

Murphy USA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Featured Articles

