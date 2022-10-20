Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.96, for a total transaction of $787,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,835 shares in the company, valued at $637,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.05, for a total transaction of $179,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,449,913.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.96, for a total transaction of $787,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,761.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,612 shares of company stock worth $4,620,447. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

United Therapeutics Trading Down 1.3 %

Several brokerages have weighed in on UTHR. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $263.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.88.

Shares of UTHR opened at $216.59 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $216.67 and its 200 day moving average is $214.06. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.38 and a fifty-two week high of $245.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 7.83 and a current ratio of 8.10.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.10 by ($1.69). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 35.27%. The business had revenue of $466.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 14.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Read More

