Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,606,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,216,000 after purchasing an additional 476,123 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,410,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,507,000 after purchasing an additional 166,000 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Honda Motor by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,711,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,331,000 after buying an additional 91,718 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Honda Motor by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,668,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,148,000 after buying an additional 535,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Honda Motor by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,496,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,284,000 after buying an additional 148,340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HMC. TheStreet lowered shares of Honda Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Honda Motor from $30.83 to $31.51 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Shares of HMC opened at $21.77 on Thursday. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $21.53 and a twelve month high of $32.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.12). Honda Motor had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $29.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.91 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life Creation and Other Businesses.

