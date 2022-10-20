Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) by 201.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNO. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 29,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $409,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 101,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 7,468 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 136.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CNO Financial Group

In related news, Director Frederick James Sievert sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNO Financial Group Stock Performance

CNO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

CNO Financial Group stock opened at $19.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.98 and its 200 day moving average is $19.84. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.56 and a twelve month high of $26.74.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.38. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $855.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $905.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNO Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.78%.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

See Also

