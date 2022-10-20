Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 500 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Trading Down 1.3 %

United Therapeutics stock opened at $216.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 8.10 and a quick ratio of 7.83. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $158.38 and a 1 year high of $245.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $216.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.10 by ($1.69). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $466.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 14.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.96, for a total value of $787,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,835 shares in the company, valued at $637,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other United Therapeutics news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.05, for a total transaction of $179,392.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,449,913.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.96, for a total transaction of $787,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,761.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,612 shares of company stock worth $4,620,447. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UTHR. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $263.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.88.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

