Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 69,600 Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,600 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Financial Mangement LLC bought a new stake in Genworth Financial in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Genworth Financial during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Genworth Financial during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its position in Genworth Financial by 164.5% during the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 17,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 10,882 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Genworth Financial during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Genworth Financial

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 100,000 shares of Genworth Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,839,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,318,406.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Genworth Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Genworth Financial stock opened at $4.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.94. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $4.61.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 10.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Genworth Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

Further Reading

