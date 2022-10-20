Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys New Holdings in Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 22,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Olaplex by 76.3% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 342,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after acquiring an additional 148,243 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Olaplex in the second quarter valued at $4,566,000. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new position in Olaplex in the second quarter valued at $7,817,000. Renaissance Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Olaplex by 121.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 56,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 30,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Olaplex by 71.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 920,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,386,000 after acquiring an additional 384,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Olaplex Stock Down 56.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ OLPX opened at $4.24 on Thursday. Olaplex Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.14 and a 1 year high of $30.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Olaplex ( NASDAQ:OLPX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $210.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.34 million. Olaplex had a return on equity of 59.00% and a net margin of 38.00%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut Olaplex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their price objective on Olaplex from $22.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their price objective on Olaplex from $22.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Olaplex from $25.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Olaplex from $25.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Olaplex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.12.

Olaplex Profile

(Get Rating)

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

