Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys New Holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TNL. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Travel + Leisure by 160.6% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,473 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Travel + Leisure by 768.8% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Travel + Leisure by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Travel + Leisure by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Travel + Leisure Price Performance

Travel + Leisure stock opened at $38.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.76 and its 200 day moving average is $44.89. Travel + Leisure Co. has a twelve month low of $33.57 and a twelve month high of $63.19.

Travel + Leisure Dividend Announcement

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $922.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.86 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 10.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is 38.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travel + Leisure

In other Travel + Leisure news, insider Olivier Chavy sold 4,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $178,916.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,426,615.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Travel + Leisure news, insider Olivier Chavy sold 4,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $178,916.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,426,615.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,135 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total value of $97,612.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,822,033.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on TNL shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays started coverage on Travel + Leisure in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.40.

Travel + Leisure Profile

(Get Rating)

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.