Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys New Position in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 22,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EDR. Solstein Capital LLC grew its position in Endeavor Group by 2,852.0% in the 1st quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 1,156,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 1,116,872 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Endeavor Group by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 843,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,894,000 after buying an additional 357,936 shares in the last quarter. Flight Deck Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,505,000. Pertento Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Pertento Partners LLP now owns 1,098,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,435,000 after purchasing an additional 323,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,022,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,189,000 after purchasing an additional 312,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EDR shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 31.45.

Endeavor Group Price Performance

NYSE EDR opened at 20.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of 22.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of 22.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.05. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of 17.42 and a 52-week high of 35.28.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported 0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.24 by 0.08. The business had revenue of 1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 1.18 billion. Endeavor Group had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 13.22%. Equities research analysts predict that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Endeavor Group

In other news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 56,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of 25.52, for a total value of 1,442,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,186,935.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christian Muirhead sold 19,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 24.04, for a total transaction of 468,828.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 103,564.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Lublin sold 56,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of 25.52, for a total transaction of 1,442,518.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately 1,186,935.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,363 shares of company stock valued at $3,607,909 over the last three months. 84.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

