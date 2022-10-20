Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 3,825 ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ICFI. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of ICF International by 17.9% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 158,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,881,000 after acquiring an additional 23,999 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of ICF International by 4.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 87,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,256,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ICF International by 5.1% in the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 251,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,679,000 after acquiring an additional 12,271 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of ICF International by 3.1% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 103,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,726,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments increased its stake in shares of ICF International by 29.5% in the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 12,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ICF International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of ICF International from $121.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of ICF International from $123.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICFI opened at $114.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80 and a beta of 0.53. ICF International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.68 and a 1 year high of $116.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.03. ICF International had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $423.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.49 million. Analysts expect that ICF International, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.51%.

In other ICF International news, CEO John Wasson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.77, for a total transaction of $264,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,240 shares in the company, valued at $3,092,714.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ICF International news, CEO John Wasson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.77, for a total transaction of $264,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,240 shares in the company, valued at $3,092,714.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.07, for a total transaction of $99,063.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,322,448.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,500 shares of company stock worth $1,231,114 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

