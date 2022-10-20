Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Holdings in INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in INDUS Realty Trust were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DigitalBridge Group Inc. grew its position in INDUS Realty Trust by 1,710.8% in the first quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 6,223,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,115,000 after acquiring an additional 5,879,806 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in INDUS Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $2,708,000. State Street Corp grew its position in INDUS Realty Trust by 25.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,790,000 after acquiring an additional 18,773 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in INDUS Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $1,223,000. Finally, Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in INDUS Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $1,093,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

INDUS Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INDT opened at $50.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $517.55 million, a P/E ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 0.84. INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.33 and a 1 year high of $82.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.20.

INDUS Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

INDUS Realty Trust ( NASDAQ:INDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.73 million during the quarter. INDUS Realty Trust had a net margin of 41.95% and a return on equity of 5.43%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. INDUS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BTIG Research dropped their price target on INDUS Realty Trust from $91.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.80.

About INDUS Realty Trust

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

