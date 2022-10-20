Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,515 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,402 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 8,817.1% during the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 833,391 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $228,157,000 after acquiring an additional 824,045 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 720,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $197,123,000 after acquiring an additional 16,529 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 24.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 707,993 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $193,827,000 after acquiring an additional 136,976 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 18.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 433,426 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $118,658,000 after acquiring an additional 66,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 368,334 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $94,054,000 after acquiring an additional 24,372 shares during the last quarter. 97.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $378.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $407.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $338.00 to $339.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Deckers Outdoor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.10.

Shares of DECK stock opened at $354.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $333.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $291.82. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $212.93 and a 52 week high of $448.07. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 0.87.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $614.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.31 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 13.76%. Analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to purchase up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 2,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.50, for a total transaction of $1,022,287.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,972 shares in the company, valued at $35,289,714. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO David Powers sold 2,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.50, for a total transaction of $1,022,287.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,972 shares in the company, valued at $35,289,714. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,906,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,725 shares of company stock worth $2,237,580. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

