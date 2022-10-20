Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,902 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in First Solar by 53.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 374 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in First Solar by 5.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in First Solar by 3.0% during the second quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of First Solar by 97.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 421 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of First Solar by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,135 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.68, for a total value of $75,408.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,373,843.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.68, for a total value of $75,408.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,373,843.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick James Buehler acquired 489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $102.10 per share, for a total transaction of $49,926.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,117 shares in the company, valued at $420,345.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,251 shares of company stock worth $4,040,061. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised shares of First Solar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $119.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.16.

First Solar stock opened at $120.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.51 and its 200-day moving average is $92.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 4.21. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.60 and a 1 year high of $145.74. The company has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.30 and a beta of 1.28.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.22. First Solar had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

