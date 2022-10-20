Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) by 97.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 173,986 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Novavax were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mendel Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Novavax by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 23,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 10,146 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 2nd quarter worth about $265,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVAX stock opened at $17.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.71. Novavax, Inc. has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $236.50.

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($6.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by ($12.04). The company had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 572.54% and a negative net margin of 114.32%. Novavax’s revenue was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($4.75) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NVAX shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Novavax from $126.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novavax in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Novavax from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Novavax from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Novavax to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Novavax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.38.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

