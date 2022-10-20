Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) by 89.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,547 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 154,639 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter worth about $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 69.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter worth about $185,000. 19.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zillow Group news, insider Susan Daimler sold 4,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $156,029.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,421.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Zillow Group news, insider Susan Daimler sold 4,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $156,029.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,421.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,486 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $126,994.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,844,053.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,919 shares of company stock valued at $688,488. Insiders own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZG opened at $28.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 12.65 and a quick ratio of 12.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 1.51. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.21 and a 1 year high of $105.85.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.56 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Zillow Group to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Zillow Group from $78.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. KeyCorp started coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on Zillow Group from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.76.

Zillow Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.