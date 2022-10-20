Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 6.4% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 725,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,994,000 after buying an additional 43,900 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the first quarter valued at $410,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 14.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,350,000 after buying an additional 24,217 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 50,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 8.4% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 225,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,413,000 after buying an additional 17,513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Portland General Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE POR opened at $43.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.77. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $41.58 and a fifty-two week high of $57.03.

Portland General Electric Dividend Announcement

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.67 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.4525 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 2,000 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $107,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,096.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on POR. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Portland General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Portland General Electric from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Portland General Electric from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.33.

About Portland General Electric

(Get Rating)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.