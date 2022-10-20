Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 84.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALK. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,390,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,341,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $367,863,000 after acquiring an additional 539,580 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,374,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3,061.3% in the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 455,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,399,000 after purchasing an additional 440,680 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1,396.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 469,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,210,000 after purchasing an additional 437,707 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total transaction of $100,042.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,527.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total transaction of $100,042.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,527.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 3,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $150,322.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,254.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.44.

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $41.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.82. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.19 and a twelve month high of $61.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

