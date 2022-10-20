Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $236,000 Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 36,566 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 25,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 121.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 787 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,502 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TOL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Bank of America lowered Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded Toll Brothers from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Toll Brothers to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Toll Brothers Trading Down 5.1 %

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 1,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $44,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,173,513. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TOL opened at $40.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.19 and a twelve month high of $75.61. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.55 and its 200 day moving average is $46.27.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.46%.

Toll Brothers Profile

(Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.