Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $236,000 Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 36,566 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 2,913.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 693 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TOL. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Toll Brothers to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Toll Brothers from $53.50 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.92.

Insider Activity at Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $44,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,155 shares in the company, valued at $3,173,513. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 8.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TOL opened at $40.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 4.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.41. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.19 and a 52 week high of $75.61.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 9.46%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.