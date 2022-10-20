Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $279,000 Position in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Postal Realty Trust were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Postal Realty Trust by 37.3% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Postal Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $153,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in Postal Realty Trust by 36.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 5,899 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in Postal Realty Trust by 162.5% during the first quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Postal Realty Trust by 160.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. 68.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Postal Realty Trust Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of PSTL opened at $15.08 on Thursday. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.14 and a 12 month high of $20.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $283.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.60.

Postal Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.2325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. This is a boost from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Postal Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 715.44%.

In other news, Director Patrick R. Donahoe bought 3,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.45 per share, for a total transaction of $50,254.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 43,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,305.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Treasurer Jeremy Garber sold 15,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total value of $227,279.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 248,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,685,576.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick R. Donahoe acquired 3,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.45 per share, with a total value of $50,254.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,666 shares in the company, valued at $718,305.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PSTL. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Postal Realty Trust to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Postal Realty Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.14.

About Postal Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

Featured Articles

