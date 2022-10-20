Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $343,000 Stock Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 98.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,550 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,008,172 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in Infosys by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 56,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in Infosys by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 26,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 8,916 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Infosys by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 92,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 26,210 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Infosys by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its position in Infosys by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 325,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,160,000 after purchasing an additional 25,482 shares in the last quarter. 13.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INFY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Infosys to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Infosys in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Infosys from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Infosys from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.06.

Shares of NYSE INFY opened at $17.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $75.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.96. Infosys Limited has a 12-month low of $16.39 and a 12-month high of $26.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.07.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Infosys had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 30.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

