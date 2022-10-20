Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $402,000 Stock Position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Timken were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timken in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Timken in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Timken in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Timken in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Timken in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Timken alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Timken

In other Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 7,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total value of $503,718.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 339,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,891,824.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 8,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total transaction of $583,529.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,891,626.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 7,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total value of $503,718.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,891,824.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Timken Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Timken stock opened at $66.29 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.54. The Timken Company has a 12-month low of $50.85 and a 12-month high of $78.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.32. Timken had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Timken’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Timken Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TKR shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Timken to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered Timken from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Timken from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Timken from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Timken from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Timken has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.89.

Timken Profile

(Get Rating)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.