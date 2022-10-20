Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $436,000 Holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) by 201.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 17.6% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 29,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 4,394 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 8.0% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 101,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after buying an additional 7,468 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 136.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

CNO Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of CNO opened at $19.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.56 and a 1 year high of $26.74.

CNO Financial Group Dividend Announcement

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $855.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $905.90 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 12.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 14.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CNO Financial Group

In related news, Director Frederick James Sievert sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CNO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on CNO Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CNO Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.25.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.