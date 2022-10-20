Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $442,000 Stock Position in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 690 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 7.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,106,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,460,000 after buying an additional 72,308 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 19.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 610,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,686,000 after buying an additional 100,810 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 6.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 317,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,711,000 after purchasing an additional 20,034 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho in the first quarter worth approximately $34,321,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 4.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 274,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,752,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of QuidelOrtho from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.00.

Shares of QDEL opened at $77.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.73. QuidelOrtho Co. has a twelve month low of $66.88 and a twelve month high of $180.06.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($1.45). The business had revenue of $613.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.53 million. QuidelOrtho had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 42.55%. As a group, research analysts expect that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies across the continuum of healthcare testing needs. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

