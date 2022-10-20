Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $466,000 Stock Holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) by 59.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,562,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,507,589 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,462,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,817,000 after purchasing an additional 958,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,834,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,076 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,626,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,074,000 after purchasing an additional 58,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,394,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,926,000 after purchasing an additional 146,938 shares in the last quarter. 98.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In other news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 112,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $5,427,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,422,839.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance

ASO has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Loop Capital started coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.70.

Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $43.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.28. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $51.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.57.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 44.64% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.17%.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

