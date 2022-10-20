Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $466,000 Stock Position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASO. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,620.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 42.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

ASO has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.70.

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $43.37 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.28. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $51.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 44.64% and a net margin of 9.79%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.17%.

In related news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 112,000 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $5,427,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,422,839.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

