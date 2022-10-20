Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $512,000 Stock Holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 281,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,005 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 9,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 166.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 19,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 11,932 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 9th.

Diversified Healthcare Trust stock opened at $1.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $253.47 million, a P/E ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $3.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.34%.

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

