Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $526,000 Position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,156 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 6,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 169,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,303,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 77,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 19,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Mexico ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF stock opened at $46.02 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.81. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 12 month low of $43.65 and a 12 month high of $55.83.

About iShares MSCI Mexico ETF

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.