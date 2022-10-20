Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $542,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

KSA stock opened at $43.24 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.64. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.07 and a fifty-two week high of $51.12.

