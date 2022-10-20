Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $542,000 Stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 117,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,558,000 after buying an additional 12,521 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos bought a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,338,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 136.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after buying an additional 24,065 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of KSA opened at $43.24 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF has a 52 week low of $39.07 and a 52 week high of $51.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.64.

