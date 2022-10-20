Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Invests $286,000 in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CORT. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial cut Corcept Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Corcept Therapeutics Price Performance

CORT stock opened at $27.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.51. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $15.82 and a 1 year high of $29.93.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 28.75%. The business had revenue of $103.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.51 million. On average, analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Corcept Therapeutics

In other news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $1,303,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,116.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $1,303,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,116.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $641,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,447,685.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,949,740. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

About Corcept Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CORT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.