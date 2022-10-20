Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Invests $286,000 in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,944,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,014,000 after buying an additional 140,937 shares during the period. Cim LLC raised its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 13,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 72,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 5,775 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 260,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after purchasing an additional 11,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $8,783,000. 78.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Corcept Therapeutics

In other news, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $641,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,447,685.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $1,303,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,116.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $641,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,447,685.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,200 shares of company stock worth $1,949,740. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Down 2.3 %

Several research analysts recently commented on CORT shares. Truist Financial downgraded Corcept Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CORT opened at $27.75 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.53. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $15.82 and a 52-week high of $29.93.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $103.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.51 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 25.53%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Corcept Therapeutics Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

