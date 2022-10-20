Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Invests $327,000 in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VGR. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 9.9% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 17.4% during the first quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 432,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,207,000 after acquiring an additional 64,313 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 21.3% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 50,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Group during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Group during the first quarter worth $806,000. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vector Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ronald J. Bernstein sold 10,000 shares of Vector Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total value of $105,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,246.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vector Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vector Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of VGR stock opened at $9.47 on Thursday. Vector Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $17.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.99.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.09). Vector Group had a net margin of 9.96% and a negative return on equity of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $387.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vector Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.77%.

Vector Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.