Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Invests $335,000 in N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 37,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of N-able by 298.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of N-able in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of N-able in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in N-able by 7.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in N-able by 76.4% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 24,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 10,565 shares during the last quarter. 99.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NABL opened at $10.44 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.16 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. N-able, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.12 and a fifty-two week high of $14.41.

N-able ( NYSE:NABL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). N-able had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $91.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that N-able, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on N-able from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th.

In other news, VP Frank Colletti sold 20,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $209,302.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 278,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,876,929.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

