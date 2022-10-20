Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Invests $422,000 in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 15,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACI. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,263,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $286,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,099,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Albertsons Companies stock opened at $27.20 on Thursday. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.34 and a 12-month high of $37.99. The stock has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.21 and its 200-day moving average is $28.64.

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 63.97% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.61%.

In related news, EVP Susan Morris sold 252,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $7,119,084.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 638,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,049,716. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Albertsons Companies news, EVP Susan Morris sold 252,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $7,119,084.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 638,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,049,716. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $301,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,338,105 shares in the company, valued at $741,891,588.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,787,003 shares of company stock worth $309,126,735. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Albertsons Companies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.02.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

