Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Invests $563,000 in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its holdings in Jabil by 129.3% during the second quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 9,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,589 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Jabil by 36.1% during the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Jabil by 6.3% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Jabil by 3.6% during the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 169,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,682,000 after purchasing an additional 5,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Jabil by 32.1% during the second quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

JBL has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Jabil in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jabil in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Jabil from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.40.

In other Jabil news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 10,423 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total transaction of $617,979.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,900,807.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 19,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $1,221,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,600,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 10,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total transaction of $617,979.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,257 shares in the company, valued at $7,900,807.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JBL opened at $59.78 on Thursday. Jabil Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.80 and a twelve month high of $72.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.13.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The technology company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.20. Jabil had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 42.59%. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Jabil declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

